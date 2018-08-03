After the sacrifice

Since Eidul Azha is around the corner, the relevant authorities should make necessary arrangements for a countrywide cleaning drive during the days leading to Eid and after. In addition, people who will be offering their sacrifice should take responsibility for cleaning their homes and the streets and backyards where the animals were sacrificed.

If the authorities as well as citizens couldn’t maintain cleanliness pre- and post-sacrifice, the heaps of animal waste that will be left on streets will facilitate the spread of deadly diseases.

Zonish Muneer

Karachi