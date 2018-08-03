Summer fee

Hundreds of students who are enrolled in the MPhil programme of the University of Wah are disturbed after the university administration put forward its unjust demands. The students who are now in their third semester were asked to pay extra fee during summer vacations. I am one of such students who paid university dues amounting Rs84,000 and Rs58,000 exactly according to the university’s statute. Now, before the commencement of the third semester, all MPhil students have been asked by the university administration to submit Rs15,000 on account of summer semester fee. It is being said that in return the university will provide desktop computers to students.

This is totally against the rules and regulations of the varsity. As the students are not taking any course and don’t need any other thing from the university, they could not understand why they are forced to submit an extra Rs15,000. The students have taken this issue to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) which hasn’t taken notice of the matter to date. Why is a university allowed to charge money in disguise of summer fee? The higher authorities, including the CJP, should take action against the university.

Muhammad Arshad

Wah Cantt