Terror on the highway

The Jamshoro-Sehwan Sharif section (135km long) of the Indus Highway has become a death trap for many commuters. This narrow section, which is barely wide enough for the one-way traffic, has vehicles running on both directions. This is the main reason why the section has become the epicentre of terrible accidents.

Heavy vehicles, including trucks and trawlers, are driven rashly, resulting in fatal accidents on a daily basis. Both Sindh and federal governments should play their active and timely role to convert the present road into a dual carriageway. In this way, the authorities will be able to save lives of commuters who use the road on a daily basis.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi