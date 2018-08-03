Don’t keep the doctor away

That Pakistanis still consider mental illness a taboo is appalling. The number of psychiatrists and psychologists is only in hundreds because of which it gets difficult for people with mental illness to get an appointment in a timely manner. But the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye towards the issue.

Moreover, illnesses like depression, anxiety and stress are often taken lightly. Even parents regard these illnesses ‘a phase’ that will go away with time. It is our ignorant behavior which has turned a treatable disease into not curable. We need to break away from this mindset and work towards creating awareness among people.

Maria Ilyas

Karachi