In search of Jinnah’s Pakistan

Amid the slogans of Naya Pakistan, which have captivated the minds of a young generation that grew up in a society devoid of equal opportunities and in an environment plagued by extremism, intolerance and hate, it is perhaps time to consider what went wrong and why. People of my generation grew up in a country which had not wavered from Jinnah’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state. Until the 1960s, there was peace in the country and every child had an opportunity to avail subsidised education and healthcare facilities. Clean drinking water flowed from taps and there was neither loadshedding nor street crimes. Government and uniformed officers went to offices on affordable public transport. Those were times when the Quaid’s vision and message continued to dominate the minds of citizens. Unfortunately, Jinnah’s doctrine of a modern welfare state was replaced by the security state of Ayub Khan. Since then, the country has gone downhill. The welfare state of Jinnah became a country haunted by extremism under Ziaul Haq and it is still suffering from the aftershocks.

Malik Tariq

Lahore