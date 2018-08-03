Engro Power achieves milestone

ISLAMABAD: The successful connection of Engro Powergen Thar Limited’s (EPTL) two units of 330MW each to national grid for the back-feed power supply, required for the plant start-up, is a historical achievement, a company official said on Thursday.

“This is a truly historic moment where we would like to acknowledge the efforts of the NTDC who have been pivotal partners throughout the deployment of the project over the course of past 2.5 years,” Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO EPTL, said in a statement.

Syed said these power plants were required to inject electricity to the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) grid post commissioning, and the successful back-feed operation of injecting electrons through the NTDC grid into the power plants was testament to the timely completion of the power project.

“The achievement of successful back-feed operations entailed construction work by NTDC of various aspects including laying down a 282-km long 500 kV Double Circuit Quad-Bundle transmission line from EPTL plant to Jamshoro in Sindh province,” he added.

The statement said the laying of the transmission line also entailed construction of the foundations and eventual erection of 851 towers in a challenging and difficult to reach terrain.

“However, the transmission line was one of the key components and the power plant along with its various equipments also had to be aligned in time for successful testing and energisation on 31 July 2018 by the EPTL management,” it added.

The transmission line post-commercial operations of the project will be used to evacuate 660 MW of electricity from EPTL’s power plant situated at Tharparkar.