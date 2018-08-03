Copper drops

Beijing : Copper prices retreated in London and Shanghai on Thursday, even as workers at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile voted to go on strike, after U.S. officials confirmed a proposed increase in tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Analysts fear mounting trade friction between the United States and China could hit demand for industrial metals - and such sentiment has outweighed the ever-closer prospect of a strike at the world´s biggest copper mine, with London copper in July posting its biggest monthly fall since December 2016. "Rising trade tensions will likely weigh on the metals sector," ANZ wrote in a note, adding that tighter property controls in the Chinese city of Shenzhen were also hitting metals prices.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.2 percent at 49,340 yuan ($7,234.07) a tonne, having earlier slipped to 48,960 yuan, its lowest since July 24.