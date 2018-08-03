Gold higher

Bengaluru : Gold prices rose on Thursday, recovering from the previous session´s fall, supported by a weaker dollar versus the Japanese yen in Asian trade.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,218.23 an ounce, as of 0701 GMT, after losing 0.65 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,226.70 an ounce.

"I think people are just watching the dollar. The dollar-yen is down and gold is up," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager, ICBC Standard Bank said, adding that the latest headlines on the trade war front between the United States and China had likely induced some buying. The dollar was slightly lower at 111.68 yen on Thursday.

The greenback was, however, supported against major peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and gave an upbeat assessment of the world´s biggest economy, keeping it on course to increase borrowing costs in September.