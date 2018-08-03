Rupee weakens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee weakened against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee ended lower at 124.05/dollar as compared to the previous closing of 123.92. The currency traded in the range of 124/50 during the session.
“There is a routine dollar demand. We haven’t seen any volatility in the session,” a dealer said.
In the open market, the rupee remained steady at 123/124 against the dollar.
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $17.079 billion to $15.728 billion during the week ended July 27.
The forex reserves held by the central bank increased $1.339 billion to $10.349 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.730 billion as compared to $6.718 billion in the previous week.
