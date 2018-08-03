Rupee weakens

The rupee weakened against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee ended lower at 124.05/dollar as compared to the previous closing of 123.92. The currency traded in the range of 124/50 during the session.

“There is a routine dollar demand. We haven’t seen any volatility in the session,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee remained steady at 123/124 against the dollar.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $17.079 billion to $15.728 billion during the week ended July 27.

The forex reserves held by the central bank increased $1.339 billion to $10.349 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.730 billion as compared to $6.718 billion in the previous week.