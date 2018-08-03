Stocks lose over 1 percent as earnings upset spurs selloff

Stocks on Thursday succumbed to an across-the-board selling pressure mainly triggered by frustrating financial results in banking sector amid economic uncertainties multiplying unabated, dealers said.

Shumalia Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the benchmark index suffered a decline due to some negative earnings surprises.

“UBL booked an extraordinary pension expense of Rs2 billion, which led it to miss analysts' expectations, while HBL too missed the market consensus; however, the reason for its bloated expenses was not immediately known,” Badar added.

She said even the news regarding an increase in foreign exchange reserves failed to boost sentiments.

“We expect the market to remain range-bound ahead of the oath-taking of new cabinet,” Badar said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 shares index lost 1.12 percent or 479.72 points to close at 42,330.32 points, while its KSE-30 shares index shed 1.40 percent or 298.29 points to end at 20,935.47 points.

As many as 381 scrips were astir today, of which 130 moved up, 235 retreated, and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 284.514 billion shares as compared to a turnover of 278.401 billion shares in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said the stocks fell sharply lower on investor concerns over prevailing political and economic uncertainty.

“Weakening rupee, global equity selloff amid escalating US-China trade tensions, falling global oil prices, dismal inflation numbers, foreign outflows, and energy sector circular debt concerns led to panic selling at the PSX,” Mehanti added.

The market got off to a slow start but managed to hit a session high of 42,976 points; however, an across-the-board selling pressure, especially in the banking sector, eroded all the early gains before traders called it a day. An analyst from Arif Habib Limited said the selling pressure was mainly caused by HBL and UBL results and both scrips were the main contributors to today’s losses.

A sector-wise break-up shows banks recorded a drop of 269 points, cements 82 points, exploration and production 74 points, fertilisers 27 points, and tobacco firms lost 21 points.

The highest gainers were Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs140.57 to close at Rs3185.57/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs99.99 to finish at Rs10599.99/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs119.00 to close at Rs3031.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs116.39 to close at Rs2211.60/share.

Engro Polymer recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 29.949 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.35 to close at Rs35.54/share was followed by Unity Foods Limited with a turnover of 16.640 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs1.14 to close at Rs32.36/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, registering a turnover of 14.578 million shares, and losing Rs0.11 to end at Rs39.75/share.