UBL profit falls 54pc in January-June

KARACHI: United Bank Limited’s (UBL) profit fell 54 percent for the six months ended June 30 owing to higher provision cost and pension payment, analysts said on Thursday.

The bank’s profit amounted to Rs6.112 billion with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.06 in the January-June period as against Rs13.291 billion with EPS of Rs10.81 a year earlier, the bank said in a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

UBL announced dividend of Rs3/share. This is in addition to interim dividend of Rs3/share already paid.

Topline Research said earnings were down primarily due to Rs8.4 billion in total pension charge booked by the bank during 1H2018.

Total provisioning made during January to June period was Rs4.4 billion, while around Rs191 million was reversed during the same period.

“Key risks for UBL include NPL (non-performing loans) creation on international book, lower than expected advances growth, delay in hike in interest rates, and deterioration of economic indicators,” Topline Research said in a flash note.

In January-June, net interest income increased to Rs29.062 billion compared to Rs28.818 billion a year earlier.

UBL earned Rs3.6 billion with EPS of Rs2.96 for the 2QCY18 as against Rs5.7 billion with EPS of Rs4.89 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

“We believe overseas asset quality issues to have triggered another round of provisions amounting to Rs1.7 billion along with additional Rs600 million in provisions from impairment against investments due to abysmal market performance during the quarter,” analyst Mustafa Mustansir at Taurus Securities said.

Mustansir said additional pension charge of Rs2 billion, over and above Rs6 billion already booked during 1QCY18, “dealt the knockout punch to the result, which was otherwise in line with expectations”.

Engro Polymer half-year profit more than doubles

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited’s profit more than doubled to Rs2.783 billion for the six months period ended June 30, translating into EPS of Rs4.20.

Engro Polymer earned Rs1.046 billion with EPS of Rs1.58 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company announced interim cash dividend of Re0.80/share for the period ended June 30.

Engro Polymer recorded revenue of Rs17.101 billion during the first half compared to Rs13.045 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Its cost of sales also rose to Rs12.541 billion from Rs10.098 billion. The company’s financing cost decreased to Rs298 million from Rs395 million. Other income recorded a steep rise and settled at Rs492 million in the first half compared to Rs49 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Engro Polymer recorded Rs1.335 billion in profit for the quarter ended June 30, translating into EPS of Rs2.01 as against Rs200 million with EPS of Re0.30 in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company’s revenue rose to Rs8.414 billion in the second quarter from Rs6.233 billion in the same period a year earlier.