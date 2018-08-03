SECP registers 1,076 new firms

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,076 new companies in July, registering a 30 percent increase compared to the last month, a statement said on Thursday.

This raises the total number of registered companies to 88,701. The massive increase is the result of the SECP’s various reforms measures, including introduction of simplified combined process for name reservation and incorporation, reduction of fee, and assistance provided for incorporation by facilitation wings of CROs, the statement added.

Around 73 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 24 percent were registered as single-member companies. Three percent were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

The highest companies, more than 100, were registered by the trading sector, 197 companies, followed by construction 135, services 126, and IT 111.

Other sectors that registered companies included tourism sector 46 companies, real estate development 35; education, marketing and development 33 each; engineering 32, corporate agricultural farming 31, food and beverages 25; broadcasting and telecasting, textile and transport 18 each; fuel and energy, and healthcare 17 each; pharmaceuticals 15; while cable and electric goods, and paper and board 11 each. Other sectors registered 147 companies with the SECP.

Moreover, 8 foreign companies were also registered by CROs in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Foreign investment has been reported in 47 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Australia, China, Germany, South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and the UK.