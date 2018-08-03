Sale of sacrificial animals gains momentum across Sindh

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Ramzan, a livestock farmer and trader from Kandiaro, Naushehro Feroz district, is preparing to take his 30 goats to the main cattle market in Karachi.

He claims to have already shifted 13 cows to the city a few days earlier, believing it a major market, which attracts traders from across the country. Majority of the buyers begin visiting the market after the Zilhaj moon sighting.

Ramzan has 15 years of experience dealing in this trade, bringing cows from Bahawalpur cattle market every year in January-February, and taking care of the same at his village farm for five-six months. Similarly, he purchases popular breeds of goats from local markets.

According to him, only a few leading traders can invest huge amounts to purchase animals from mostly the market in Bahawalpur, otherwise a majority of traders travel to different local cattle markets to select animals from the popular breeds and bring them to their farms.

The farmers tend to these animals for five-six months, providing proper feed and care to maintain their health before moving to the main market in Karachi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking of the management of the Karachi cattle market, traders said the exhibition was divided as per the category of buyers, and a collection of animal breeds from across the country had more value.

Talking about the travelling cost, toll taxes and market fees, the traders believe that each farmer has to pay huge costs, including transportation of each animal head to reach the cattle market, depending on distance. Then market fees is fixed at Rs16,500 per cattle head (cow) and Rs7,000-Rs8,000 per small animal (goat and sheep), which they have to pay.

In return for this registration fee, the market management provides space for animals, sets quantity of water, electricity, and security inside the tent. Mostly farmers bring fodder for their animals from their native areas for the period till the day before Eid-ul-Azha. Otherwise, fodder in Karachi cattle market is costly compared to other markets.

The price of animal depends on popularity of breed, health, presentation, and beauty. The farmers are aware that each cattle head needs nutrients for maintaining health to attract a buyer. Thus, they bear all expenses to maintain the health of animals before bringing them to the market for sale.

Farmers believe that if one arrives in the market early, they can find a better space for their animals, and give time to also feed them to improve and maintain health.

Sindh has small scale cattle markets in many towns across all the districts, which attract livestock farmers and traders, weekly, fortnightly, and monthly. As Eid-al-Azha is approaching fast, these local markets are slowly gaining momentum, attracting traders to select animals for business.

Hyderabad weekly cattle market, located at the main National Highway was a focus of buyers on Wednesdays and traders and general public visited to select sacrificial animals in advance. There is another market “Bakra piri” (goat market) within the city limits of Hyderabad, which witnesses daily trade, but since it is located in a congested area, traders prefer to do major business at the one location on the National Highway. Secondary businesses like fodder and water suppliers, food-stall owners, and ornamentation vendors are also attached to these cattle and goat markets.

This week prices of cows were witnessed ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs120,000; similarly, goats were priced from Rs15,000 to Rs50,000. Starting next week, the market will remain in full swing till the day before Eid-ul-Azha.

Traders prefer bringing the best local breeds of big and small animals to Karachi; however, the demand is also for the cheaper breeds.

Dr Pershotam Khatri, chairman, Department of Animal Reproduction at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, said Sindh has three indigenous cow breeds known as Tharparkar, kankrej, and red Sindhi. “These are popular breeds in terms of giving more milk and can be seen widely at rural farms in the province,” he said.

As far as potential to attract buyers for sacrificial market was concerned, he said there was need to work on genetic improvement. He said they were working on promoting indigenous breeds on behalf of the university.

However, he said more funding was needed to engage researchers and scientists to promote this ignored industry, as livestock sector was the second largest source of livelihood for the people after agriculture.

“Thari cows are considered drought-resistant and can survive in high temperature up to 50 Celsius, less fodder and water, wandering in dry lands,” Dr Pershotam Khatri added.

Currently, the population of livestock in Tharparkar district is above six million, contributing to the production of milk, meat, and dairy products. The desert area depends on agro-pastoral economy for their livelihood.

Sindh experienced the worst kind of water scarcity this year, which impacted the production of fodder grasses, as well as all seasonal crops. Due to this, farmers are facing trouble in feeding their animals, and the cost of fodder has skyrocketed.