POL sales fall 30 percent

KARACHI: Sales of petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) fell 30 percent year-on-year to 1.64 million tons in July as rise in international commodity prices and subdued furnace oil demand weighed down the sale, brokerages reported on Thursday.

The brokerages, citing data of Oil Companies Advisory Committee, said POL sales were recorded at 2.31 million tons in the corresponding month a year earlier.

“We attribute lower volumes to summer holiday season and higher fuel prices,” analyst Faraz Abbas at Taurus Securities Limited said.

Furnace oil sale dipped 59 percent to 350,721 tons in July over the same month a year earlier, while sales of motor spirit and high speed diesel decreased 0.5 percent to 613,962 tons and 19 percent to 614,106 tons, respectively.

Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said diesel sale declined due to increase in its price by 43 percent to Rs113/litre in July versus Rs80/litre in the corresponding month a year earlier.

In motor spirit segment, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) maintained its market leadership with market share of 37 percent in July, down 3.3 percentage points year-on-year, while Hascol’s market share was up 2.4 percentage points to 11.5 percent. In January-July, POL sales decreased 13 percent to 12.86 million tons.

“Ex-furnace oil, the industry depicted a meagre growth of two percent on account of higher motor spirit sales, which grew seven percent to clock in at 4.2 million tons,” Abbas said.

Under the retail fuels category, market shares of PSO and Hascol rose to 38 and 14 percent, respectively in 7MCY18, whereas Attock Petroleum Limited’s (APL) share remained relatively stable. Under furnace oil, market shares of APL and Hascol increased to 11 percent and 13 percent, respectively whereas PSO’s share decreased to 57 percent during the seven months.

“We believe sales to continue dwindling on account of declining furnace oil sales, higher international oil prices, rupee depreciation, expected slowdown in the auto demand amid monetary tightening and restriction on non-filers to purchase new automobiles,” Abbas added.