KP NAB issues third call-up notice to Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has once again issued a call-up notice to Amir Muqam, the former advisor to the prime minister, directing him to appear before the investigation team today.

An official of the NAB KP confirmed to The News that the third notice had been issued to Amir Muqam to appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB in an inquiry into his assets that were beyond his known sources of income.

Before the general election, the bureau had also issued a call-up notice to Amir Muqam to appear before the Combined Investigation Team on July 19, but he did not appear due to the election campaign.

The official said that it was the third call-up notice to Muqam who was an adviser to the prime minister.

The NAB KP started the inquiry after NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal ordered a probe against Amir Muqam for making assets beyond his known sources of earning.

The sources said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had accused Amir Muqam of being involved in corruption over the last 15 years and requested the NAB to probe his assets.

Amir Muqam contested election for two National Assembly constituencies, NA-2 Swat and NA-29 Peshawar, and provincial assembly constituencies PK-2 and PK-4 in Swat, but did not win the election in all the seats.

The sources said that NAB had written a letter to the Punjab Excise and Taxation Division asking to search and provide full particulars of the properties and belongings of Amir Muqam.

It was also directed to furnish information about the properties, autos and other belongings of Amir Muqam's household and submit this before July 16.

The source said the NAB was also seeking information about assets of Amir Muqam's spouse, Naseem Begum, and two daughters, Afshan Muqam and Anjum Sohail.

The properties of his four sons including Ashfaq Ahmed, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Niaz Ahmed and Ameer Adnan are also being probed. Some sources said prior to appearing before the NAB investigation team, he could move the high court to obtain pre-arrest bail.