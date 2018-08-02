Modi not invited to PM’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been invited for attending swearing in ceremony of Pakistan’s new prime minister later this month.

The Indian High Commission sources told The News on Wednesday evening that no invitationhas been extended to Modi so far through diplomatic channels. “Question doesn’t arise of turning up of Modi in the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister of Pakistan in the absence of a formal invitation,” the sources said.