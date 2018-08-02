Monabhao-Khokhrapar road-link opens after 30 years

ISLAMABAD: In about 30 years for the first time road-link between Pakistan and India at Monabhao Khokhrapar on Rajasthan border was opened for a few hours for shifting a body of a woman, namely Raishman, who was an Indian Muslim and died in interior Sindh a natural death early this week when she was here to visit her relatives.

The Foreign Office and Interior Ministry, through combined action, made it possible for transportation of the body by road on the request of Indian High Commission that approached Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua the other day. For the purpose the Indian High Commission’s top officials met her and thanked her for the undertaking.

Diplomatic sources told The News that Raishman came to Sindh by train along with her son few days back. She suddenly died early this week. The train service between Pakistan and India through Monabhao-Khokhrapar section is available on Fridays only. Had the body transported through Wagah border, it could take more than 20 hours while the train service was available after four days.