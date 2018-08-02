Thu August 02, 2018
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018

Man commits suicide after killing wife

CHITRAL: A man committed a suicide after killing his wife over a petty issue in Munawwar village in the limits of Gram Chashma Police Station on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that one Rehmat Yar allegedly opened fire on his wife after exchanging harsh words and killed her on the spot. After killing his wife, the man ended his life by shooting himself. The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy and started investigation after registering the case.

