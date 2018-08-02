ECP asks reserved seats candidates to submit asset details

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the women and minorities candidates to be elected on reserved seats to submit details of election expenses before August 4 as to be notified as members of the assemblies.

The Provincial Election Commissioner asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 14 candidates to submit details of their election expenses.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 14 women candidates, who are set to become MPAs received notice from the Provincial Election Commissioner, who is also returning officer for submission of the details of election expenses.

Those who received the notices are Nadia Sher, Maliha Ali Asghar, Aisha Naeem, Momina Basit, Dr Sumera Shams, Rabia Basri, Dr Asia Asad, Sajida Haneef, Somi Falak Naz, Ayesha Khushnood, Sitara Afreen, Zeenat Bibi, Asia Khattak and Maria Fatima.

Momina Basit, who is at serial number four in the priority list of women reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, told The News that she had received notice and would submit details of election expenses before August 4 to the Provincial Election Commission.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had submitted the priority list of 15 female candidates for the 22 seats reserved for women in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly.

Among those in that list, 14 candidates were declared qualified, whereas one of the women, Nadia Ambreen Khattak, whose name was at Serial No 15, had not filed nomination papers.

Similarly, the women MPAs and MNAs and minorities candidates to be elected MPAs and MNAs of all parties of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were issued notice to submit details of polls expenses.

An official of the Election Commission told The News that if the elected MPAs failed to submit details of election expenses before August 4, their parties would suffer in the number of seats in formation of the government as they would not be added to the number until notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan also changed the nomenclature of the post of Agency Election Commissioners to the District Election Commissioners after the merger of the tribal agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the notification issued by the Chief Election Commissioner, it said the nomenclature of the

post was changed in pursuance of the Board of Revenue and Estate department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notification issued on July 19 with immediate effect.

It said now Agency Election Commissioner, Khyber Agency, be called District Election Commissioners Khyber, and similarly the other tribal agencies.