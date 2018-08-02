Car-lifter arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police on Wednesday arrested an alleged car lifter in the limits of Pabbi Police Station here.

The police said that Sarfaraz, a resident of Attock, had registered first information report (FIR) with the Pabbi Police Station that a man rented his car (LED-6937) to take him to Peshawar.

He said the accused snatched the car from him at gunpoint at Pashtun Garhi in Pabbi and drove it away. The police arrested the alleged car lifter Arsalan and recovered the car.