Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Car-lifter arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police on Wednesday arrested an alleged car lifter in the limits of Pabbi Police Station here.

The police said that Sarfaraz, a resident of Attock, had registered first information report (FIR) with the Pabbi Police Station that a man rented his car (LED-6937) to take him to Peshawar.

He said the accused snatched the car from him at gunpoint at Pashtun Garhi in Pabbi and drove it away. The police arrested the alleged car lifter Arsalan and recovered the car.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar