Afghan students awarded certificates at IMSciences

PESHAWAR: Afghan students studying at IMSciences in the Zero Semester Programme were given a farewell dinner at the closing ceremony of the programme.

The Zero Semester Programme is funded by the Pakistan government. It is aimed at improving Afghanistan’s literacy rate. Chief Guest Project Director, Higher Education Commission, Jehanzeb Khan, Acting Director IMSciences, Dr Iftikharul Amin and faculty members were at the ceremony. The ceremony played a significant role in the positive relationship of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The acting director in his speech reminded the Afghan students of their joyful time spent at the IMSciences. He wished them luck for future endeavours and reminded them of the love and care which IMSciences would always have for them.

Jehanzeb Khan talked about the significance of the Zero Semester Program for the Afghan students. He reiterated the statement that the students’ allocation in different specialized fields such as medicine, engineering and business, etc. will be carried out on merit.

The Afghan students were awarded certificates by the Project Director Higher Education Commission, Jehanzeb Khan. The ceremony was followed by a farewell dinner for the students, said a press release.