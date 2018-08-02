PPP leader terms 2018 election as selection

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and candidate on NA-22 and PK-50 in Mardan, Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti, has demanded resignation of the chief election commissioner for failure to hold free and fair elections and pushing the country towards severe crises.

“I have contested elections in the past too, but I had never seen such elections wherein the entire government machinery was used to select a particular party and its candidates in the country,” he said while talking to The News on Wednesday. He said it was astonishing to note that instead of accepting failure, the election commissioner has termed the election as free and fair. “The July 25 election was neither free nor fair, but it was a drama to select the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates,” he said, adding that such a statement had been issued to rub salt into the wounds of the nation.

Khwaja Hoti, who contested election from two constituencies in Mardan, said all the major political parties had rejected the election results and come out on roads.

He recalled that minor rigging had always been reported in the previous elections but in this election, his agents were forced out of the polling stations and results were handed over to them on plain paper instead of proper form meant for the purpose. “I had got registered complaints and protested against the illegal activities. I had not seen such an open rigging in any elections in the past,” he said. He said that people were not allowed to elect own representatives and these elections had strengthened the protest slogans of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had raised “Vote Ko Izzat Do” (Give respect to vote) slogan.