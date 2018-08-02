Murder accused granted bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court granted bail to two accused charged with a murder case.

A single bench of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued the release order of Ubaid and Fazal Sher after hearing arguments from both the parties and the state lawyer.

During hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer, Sahibzada Asadullah submitted that both the accused were charged in the Chota Lahor Police Station in Swabi district in the murder case of Khalid. He said that as per the police report the occurrence took place on June 18, this year.

The lawyer submitted that the petitioners were not directly charged in the case and they were later charged in the case, without citing any reason.

He argued that there was no proof about involvement of the petitioners in the case and they were charged in the case with malafide intention. He prayed the court to release the petitioners on bail. The counsel for the deceased and state lawyer opposed release of the accused on bail.