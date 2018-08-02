LHC issues notice to federal govt over VIP protocol for Imran

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the federal government on a petition questioning provision of VIP protocol to PTI chairman Imran Khan prior to assuming the office of prime minister.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing a petition moved by Lawyer’s Foundation for Justice.

The petitioner pleaded that Imran was enjoying official protocol and privileges before becoming prime minister illegally as tax payers money was being spent on a person. He requested the court to direct federal government to withdraw official protocol from Imran Khan.