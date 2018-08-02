Contempt of court case verdict against Talal today

ISLAMABAD: Contempt of court case verdict against the PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry will be announced today (Thursday).

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court had reserved the judgment of contempt of court case on July 11.

The court had also ordered the accused to ensure his presence on the day the verdict would be announced.

The counsel for the former state minister had requested the court to announce the judgment after election 2018.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad had remarked that decision would be announced at a proper time. At present no date is being given for announcement of judgment.

Kamran Murtaza counsel for the accused said during the course of hearing that judicial proceedings had not been started as per procedure. The chief justice cannot take notice of contempt of court in his individual capacity. Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that notice is taken on the note of SC Registrar.

Talal’s counsel said there should be judicial rather than administrative order in connection with contempt of court notice. While Article 19 of the Constitution allows freedom of expression to every citizen.