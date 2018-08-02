Rs6,000b black money whitened through amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: Tax amnesty scheme has failed to attract billions of dollars repatriation into national kitty mainly because of different restrictions and uncertainty on political front but through this scheme Rs6000 billion black money has been whitened.

By June 30, the FBR was able to collect Rs90 billion and $300 million tax through the amnesty scheme which remains the most successful of seven such schemes Pakistan had earlier announced. Major chunk of the money brought in the country will be invested in real estate, jacking up property prices.

However, another official who played a key role for devising this scheme told this scribe that the basic idea was floated to bring in $2 to $3 billion for offshore assets but it required constitutional guarantees which the previous PML-N regime failed to manage in the wake of stiff opposition from political opponents. Then the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) opposed this scheme and former premier had announced the scheme even without taking notice of the fact that the former finance minister had received letter from FATF on this scheme but this letter could not reach the office of former finance minister due to unknown reasons. When the last government came to know about the concerns of FATF, it had already announced the scheme. The FBR and government team had to strive hard to remove concerns on amnesty scheme and finally both sides evolved consensus that criminal proceeds will not be allowed to avail the scheme. Then the SBP imposed certain restrictions that only account holders or their relatives could send money for this amnesty scheme. The SBP took this step on the pretext that banks were under strict monitoring so they will have to protect them from any allegation of allowing any dirty money into Pakistan.

Another factor that played key role in the failure of the scheme was uncertain political situation as it was argued that any such things could be opened anytime in Pakistan and cited example of privatizations which were opened after several years.

But sources within the FBR had told this scribe that the domestic amnesty scheme would be successful because the tax machinery possessed valuable information against potential evaders and if they would not avail the scheme then law would take its course. Regarding foreign declaration scheme, they stated that overseas Pakistanis would protect their skins first in the countries where they were living so they would not declare anything that could become threat for them in the foreign country. “The overseas Pakistanis have played extra ordinary carefully so they have not come up to expectations of those who prepared this scheme during the tenure of previous regime,” said the official sources. Another factor about receiving low taxes from abroad, the official said, is that the public office holders were barred to avail this scheme. Despite not allowing these potential owners of possessing foreign assets, they said that thousands of foreign assets declared and whitened through this scheme and would now become part of the documented economy.

FBR spokesman Dr Iqbal told The News that the tax amnesty scheme for offshore asserts remained successful. He said that the details of the scheme would be shared with the media soon.