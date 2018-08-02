Thu August 02, 2018
National

August 2, 2018

IHC allows private schools to collect summer vacation fee

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday allowed private schools of the federal capital to collect summer vacations fees from students and disposed of the petition.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC conducted hearing into the petition of private schools association sent by the Supreme Court.

Earlier a single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) had stopped the schools from receiving summer vacations fees from the student but the SC had turned down the order.

The IHC bench also ordered the schools administration to adjust the amount already received by the parents against fees for the period.

