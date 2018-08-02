Pakistani missions’ steps for visa amnesty seekers in UAE

DUBAI: Pakistan’s missions to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are extending valid passports free of cost for seven months to the amnesty seekers.

The amnesty campaign, which begins on August 1 and runs until October 31, aims to help repatriate to their home countries without charge those who have overstayed the tenure of their visit or work visas, have absconded from sponsors owing to disputes, or are undocumented residents in the country’s seven emirates.

Passport sections in Pakistan’s missions have started to extent the validity of passport for seven months so the Pakistani job seekers can rectify their visa status in the emirates or try to find job without any distress.

Pakistan’s missions to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also established helpdesks in its premises, hotline phone service and deputed its staff to the UAE governments’ amnesty centres.

Pakistan consulate’s officials held a meeting Wednesday presided over by Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai Brigadier (R) Syed Javed Hassan in the consulate to review the measures to facilitate Pakistanis who are amnesty seekers.

Pakistan Consulate in Dubai has already announced that citizens who are looking to return to their homeland but are unable because of expired or lost passports will be able to take advantage of emergency documentation to facilitate their return.

It is also stated that temporary travel documents (out-passes) are also being issued to Pakistanis seeking amnesty in the UAE to fly back to their homeland.

The amnesty seekers from Pakistan have been asked to contact the officials on the following numbers 02-4447800 ext-217/337 or 04-3971748, 04-3966651 and 056360 3577.

Nearly 1.2 million nationals from Pakistan are residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).