August 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Three killed as two groups clash in Swat

MINGORA: Three people were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups while a madrassa student drowned in River Swat in the district on Wednesday.

Essa Khan and Musa Khan, two brothers from one group, and Ahmad Saeed from the other group died over a land dispute in Saidu Sharif. Police launched investigation after registering a case.

In a separate incident, a madrassa student Akmal Khan hailing from Charbagh area was swept away by currents of River Swat.

His body was recovered near Banda village along the river and was handed over to his family by the police.

