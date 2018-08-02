Man killed

NANKANA SAHIB: A man killed his beloved’s brother at Tailan village. Zawaar suspected Shoaib had illicit ties with his sister, He stopped Shoaib to mend his ways, which infuriated Shoaib. On the day of the incident, the accused and his accomplices took Zawaar to a field and allegedly killed him and threw his body into a well. Sadar police registered a case and arrested Shoaib.