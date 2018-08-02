Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man killed

NANKANA SAHIB: A man killed his beloved’s brother at Tailan village. Zawaar suspected Shoaib had illicit ties with his sister, He stopped Shoaib to mend his ways, which infuriated Shoaib. On the day of the incident, the accused and his accomplices took Zawaar to a field and allegedly killed him and threw his body into a well. Sadar police registered a case and arrested Shoaib.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar