Arts Council Assistant Director booked

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday booked the Assistant Director Arts Council, Gujranwala, on charges of receiving bribe from a citizen. Allah Rakha filed an application to the ACE Assistant Director stating that Arts Council Assistant Director Dr Haleem was demanding bribe from him for booking a hall.The Director ACE raided and found the officer receiving Rs 5,000 from the applicant.

FIA DETAINS 16 ACCUSED: FIA Wednesday arrested 16 more human traffickers, including 8 proclaimed offenders from different cities. According to DD Mufakhir Adeel, the FIA teams raided Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat localities and arrested Ali Abbas, Abdul Hameed, Tariq Waqas, Mian Riaz, Qaiser Abbas, Anayat, Asif, Mian Altaf and others.

BODY FOUND: A dead body of a youth was found here. Passers-by spotted a dead body floating in a canal and informed the police. The police took the body in custody. Later, the deceased was identified as Faizan, 28, of Satellite Town. According to police, some killers strangled the youth

TRAIN KILLS MAN: A man died when a train hit him on Wednesday. A man was crossing Sialkoti level-crossing when a Rawalpindi-bound train hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.