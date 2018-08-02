Shahbaz govt dished out Rs800m to 62 blue-eyed employees

LAHORE: The former Punjab government dished out a huge amount of Rs 800 million to its 62 blue-eyed employees of 18 out of 56 public sector companies currently under NAB scrutiny. The amount was Rs 660 million more than the salary of their official pay scales in their parent departments, revealed official documents.

The National Accountability Bureau has prepared a report, a copy of which is available with The News, about the salaries of the 62 employees who were receiving more than 3 lakhs per month in 18 public sector companies. The report revealed that the former Punjab government led by Shahbaz Sharif paid Rs 8,116,434,438 to the 62 employees from grade 17 to 21. This sum was paid to them for the work of only 23 months on average, during which they would otherwise have drawn only 140 million rupees in their parent departments.

The NAB has prepared the report of 18 companies Punjab Health Facilities Management Company, Punjab Population Innovation Fund, Punjab Skilled Development Fund, Urban Sector Planning and Management Services Unit (Pvt.) Limited, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Lahore Knowledge Park Company, Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, Punjab Thermal Power Pvt Limited, Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power Pvt Limited, Waste Management Company, Lahore Parking Company, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, Punjab Revenue Authority, Punjab Land Records Authority, Board of Revenue Punjab, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company and Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. The report has also been submitted to the apex court.

These companies hired services of hundreds of employees, but the NAB has prepared a report of only those employees who were receiving more than 3 lakhs per month as gross salary. The companies hired services of officers of different government departments including three officers from Primary and Secondary Health, one from Population Welfare, 18 from Planning and Development, two from Higher Education, five from Home Department, eight from HUD & PHE, two from Industries, two from Livestock, three from Local Government, five from Services and General Administration, two from Finance Department, four from BOR and one from SH&ME. A further breakdown of government officers shows that out of the 62 officers, 12 are of grade 17, 18 of grade 18, 18 of grade 19, 12 of grade 20 and two of grade 21.

Out of the 62 employees, 24 are working in said companies till date while others worked for different time periods starting from 2011. The services of the 62 employees were hired for a collective period of 1,465 months, 23 months each. The average salary of a grade 17 officer working in any government department is around 60,000, for grade 18 Rs 90,000, for grade 19 Rs 110,000, for grade 20 Rs 130,000 and for grade 21 Rs 150,000.

Sources in the Punjab Secretariat informed this scribe that the salary of former Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed was Rs 158,000 and he was a grade 22 officer. The calculation of average salaries of the 62 employees from grade 17 to 21 reveals that they would have received Rs 147,500,000 (approximately Rs 140.7 million) for their collective 1,465-month services in their parent departments, but they received Rs 810 million while working in the said companies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau has yet completed a report of only 18 companies out of 56. As many as 31 officers received more than Rs 10 million for their services in the said companies.

Ahad Khan Cheema, a graded 19 officer, as CEO Quaid-i-Azam Thermal Power, drew Rs 61,198,712 (approximately 61 million) for his 31-month services. Najam Shah, a grade 19 officer, as CEO Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power, received around 17 million for his 19-month services. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, a grade 19 officer, received around 9 million for his 13-month services.

Interestingly, Khalid Parvez, a grade 17 officer, received Rs 20 million for his 36-month services as GM admin and HR of Quaid-i-Azam Thermal Power. Nasir Javed, a grade 20 officer, as CEO Urban Sector Planning and Management Services Unit, received more than Rs 63 million for his 72-month services till date. Khalid Sherdil, a grade 20 officer, as CEO Saaf Pani Company, received Rs 5,235,368 for his 4-month services. Mujahid Sherdil, a grade 19 officer and said to be a relative of Khalid Sherdil, as an employee of Infrastructure Development Authority, received around Rs 30 million for his 27-month service. He is currently working in the said authority on Rs 1.1 million per month salary. Waseem Ajmal, as CEO WMC, drew more than Rs 30 million for his 50-month services. The Punjab government had constituted the 56 companies under the guise of good governance and registered them under Article 42 of the Companies Ordinance 1984. The apex court had taken a suo motu notice after the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) expressed his concern about the financial matters of nearly 51 public sector companies constituted by the Punjab PML-N government of Shahbaz Sharif, suggesting stoppage of the practice of (quickly) giving them funds through SDAs (Special Drawing Allowance).

The NAB chairman had initiated an inquiry in November 2017 after receiving multiple public complaints of alleged corruption, irregularities, waste of public resources and absence of transparency in tendering various projects and regular audits, favoritism in appointments and inordinate delay in completion of different projects.

These companies had allegedly signed several contracts with private firms and that too in an ambiguous manner and bypassing competition rules.