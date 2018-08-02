PTI stalwarts jockeying for top slots after win in elections

LAHORE: After the first massive victory of the PTI in any general elections, many of its stalwarts eyeing lucrative offices seemed busy in the self-projection campaign to catch attention of the top leadership.

Other than the offices of chief minister, speaker or deputy speaker Punjab Assembly regarding which the party is yet to decide any name, some of the leaders, particularly those who either suffered defeat in the recent polls or were denied tickets are busy in their own publicity for an important office of governor.

This is noteworthy that Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, unlike his Sindh counterpart Muhammad Zubair, is yet to vacate the office. Nevertheless, the aspirants through their supporters or media cell are busy in circulating the news of their ‘possible’ appointment on the slot of governor.

One such example is quite visible through the banners installed on The Mall in which a supporter of Ijaz Chaudhry, the PTI runner-up from NA-133 who lost the poll at the hands of PML-N’s Pervaiz Malik, is seen receiving congratulations for his nomination by Imran Khan for the office of governor.

The banner clearly states that “we thank Imran for nominating Ijaz Chaudhry for the office of governor”. However, the game is still on as Ijaz Chaudhry isn’t the only one who is aspiring for the office of governor as a news item released from the media cell of Dr Shahid Siddique Khan, a former PTI ticket- holder in 2002 general elections and currently a senior office- bearer of party’s Punjab chapter also stated that ‘there are high chances of Dr Shahid Siddique’s nomination as Punjab governor. The news issued from the media cell of PTI Punjab mentioned Dr Shahid Siddique as the person who bagged largest number of votes in the 2002 general elections. It also stated that ‘the name of Dr Shahid Siddique is in circulation in serious circles for the office of governor Punjab’.

Not only this, the news item also advised the PTI leadership that if Shahid Siddique was appointed as governor, he would play his role in strengthening the federation.

This is noteworthy that on the very next day of general elections, supporters of Dr Yasmin Rashid, who suffered defeated in the general elections from NA-125 but attained more than 100,000 votes also started campaign to press party leadership to consider her name for the slot of chief minister.

Since her name surfaced, a race started amongst many other elected members who are now lobbying to catch attention of Imran for the slot of chief minister.