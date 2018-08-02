Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four throw acid on women

SIALKOT: Four people threw acid at two women the other day over an old rivalry. According to Sialkot Sadadr police, accused Jamil, his son Asif, Ilyas and Nasreen Bibi allegedly threw acid at Salma Bibi, and her niece Iqra, 19, near Joghey Wali village. The victims were shifted to a local hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. The police have registered the case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar