Four throw acid on women

SIALKOT: Four people threw acid at two women the other day over an old rivalry. According to Sialkot Sadadr police, accused Jamil, his son Asif, Ilyas and Nasreen Bibi allegedly threw acid at Salma Bibi, and her niece Iqra, 19, near Joghey Wali village. The victims were shifted to a local hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. The police have registered the case.
