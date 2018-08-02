Sana retains NA-106 seat in vote recount

FAISALABAD: The PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has retained his seat from NA-106 Faisalabad-6 against the PTI candidate following a vote recount in the constituency, Geo News reported. Rana Sanaullah, a former Punjab law minister, won the NA-106 seat with 106,310 votes, defeating PTI candidate Nisar Ahmed Jatt, who secured 103,779 votes. A recount in the constituency, carried out on Jatt’s request, showed Sanaullah still leading the tally with 106,137 votes, and the PTI candidate trailing with 103,899 votes, according to unofficial, unconfirmed results. Meanwhile, vote recount is under way in NA-108 Faisalabad- 8 constituency where PTI’s Farrukh Habib won with 112,740 votes, defeating PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali, who managed 111,529 votes.