Imran to take oath at President House on 14th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will take oath of office as Prime Minister of Pakistan in a simple ceremony at the President House with no foreign dignitaries invited to the much-awaited event. Senior party leader Dr. Shireen Mazari in a tweet said the decision taken was to have a simple oath-taking with no external invitees. There have been reports in media that Imran could take oath of coveted office at D-Chowk subject to security clearance. However, this was denied later by the party. Similarly, PTI Information Secretary and MNA-elect Fawad Chaudhry was quoted as saying that the party could invite foreign dignitaries, particularly from Saarc member countries and also some former Indian cricketers, including Sunil Gawaskar, Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and leading star Aamir Khan.