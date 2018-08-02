PTI keen to provide relief to masses: Naeem

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Naeemul Haq said Wednesday Chairman Imran Khan will announce names of key slots, including federal and provincial ministers and other important posts in a day or two as wide-ranging consultation process was currently under way in this context.

Talking to journalists here, he said that PTI was keen on providing relief to people and addressing their problems on top priority immediately after coming to power. “Our government will immediately take revolutionary steps to give relief to millions and millions, belonging to different walks of life,” he noted.

He denied PTI Balochistan chapter leader was unhappy over the issue of slot of chief minister going to Balochistan Awami Party. He said that PTI was in the process of forming governments in the centre, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would be ruling coalition partner in Balochistan while in Sindh, it had emerged as the second largest party with 14 NA seats from the Karachi. “I want to share this good news with the nation to be ready for a golden era, wherein the national resources will be spent on them, which has not happened for the last 70 years,” he said.

He said PTI was confident of providing 10 million jobs in next five years through revolutionary measures and policies. He noted that the national economy was facing deep crisis, which would be overcome with the local support and from the international community, adding large number of overseas Pakistanis were preparing to invest in Pakistan and were devising plans. Haq explained that they were being contacted by scores of overseas Pakistanis, who wanted to come back and invest here. He claimed a golden era would begin after August 14. PTI leader said that nothing was yet final on who would be attending the Imran’s oath-taking ceremony from abroad; from Saarc, as it was the responsibility of the caretaker government. “There are so many friendly countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey etc,” he maintained. About the pre-conditions by those, who were joining PTI, he explained that all were joining his party without any condition.