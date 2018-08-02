LHC issues notice to federal govt over VIP protocol for Imran

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the federal government on a petition questioning provision of VIP protocol to PTI Chairman Imran Khan prior to assuming the office of prime minister.

Justice Shahid Karim was hearing a petition moved by the Lawyer’s Foundation for Justice.

The petitioner pleaded that Imran was enjoying official protocol and privileges before becoming the prime minister illegally as taxpayers’ money was being spent on a person.

He requested the court to direct the federal government to withdraw official protocol from Imran Khan. After hearing initial arguments, the LHC directed a deputy attorney general to brief the court on the next date of hearing after seeking instructions from the government.