Bahria Town can build bigger dam than Rawal Dam: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: While taking suo motu notice on non-construction of proposed Dadocha and Papine dams in Rawalpindi, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered Punjab government to submit reply in this regard today (Thursday).

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ejazul Ahsan, was hearing review petitions Tuesday filed by owners of farmhouses in Islamabad against Supreme Court judgment against carrying out construction on areas beyond fixed limit.

During hearing, CJP asked Aitzaz Ahsan, counsel for owner of the farmhouse, which dam in Rawalpindi was not built so far. Aitzaz Ahsan said that Punjab government had allocated land for the construction of Dadocha Dam but Bahria Town and DHA had identified another site along with River Lung which was 3 miles away from allocated site of the proposed dam and also offered to build dam. He told the court that a case in this connection was landed in the Supreme Court and a bench led by former chief Justice Jawad S Khawaja had announced verdict against Bahria Town and review petitions in this regard had been pending with court.

Aitzaz Ahsan, while replying a question of the court, said that Bahria Town could build bigger dam than Rawal Dam if the court should allow. He said that Bahria Town could build dam in one year if Punjab government should acquire land for the dam but the income of dam should be given to Bahria Town. He demanded the court to form a larger bench for it.

On the query of the court, Aitzaz Ahsan said that Punjab government had not enough money to build Dadocha Dam. On it Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that money was available for constructing Orange Line but not for building dam, funds were available for Metro bus in Multan but not for supplying clean water to masses. Chief justice said that no doubt that people should be given facility of safe travel and it was a priority and we were not criticising these projects.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that the Supreme Court should fix date for hearing of review petition. The chief justice then fixed the date of hearing for today (Thursday). Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that water is our life but not Orange Line Train and Metro Bus.

The chief justice remarked that there would be shortage of water in the twin cities if dams are not constructed. During hearing Attorney General Nayab Gardezi told the court that dam could be built in meadows. On it chief justice said that all details of the sites would be furnished with court where dams could be built.