NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana-e-Iqbal case again

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing and Punjab Power Development Company cases on August 20.

It was learnt through sources in the Bureau that the NAB summoned Shahbaz in the light of revelations made by former principal secretary Fawad Hassan during the investigation. Fawad is in NAB’s custody on physical remand, while the other main accused in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam, Ahad Khan, is on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention that the former CM’s son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf is also facing investigation for appointing Naveed Ikram as PPDC CEO, who allegedly committed massive corruption.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had already carried out a probe against Naveed and Yousaf in 2016. It declared Naveed guilty of embezzling Rs450 million but gave a ‘clean chit’ to Yousaf.

The ACE in its investigation found that Naveed had purchased 19 properties in his and his family members’ names and also unearthed his and his family members’ properties worth over Rs1 billion. During the probe, it revealed that Ikram Naveed purchased three floors in the Ali Trade Centre owned by Ali Imran Yousaf son in law of Shahbaz Sharif.

As per detail of Cheema’s case, he was arrested over the charges of misusing his authority and, with criminal intent, processing and awarding Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, a joint venture a firm which was ineligible for the same. The contract, in connivance with other accused persons, was awarded in violation of PPP Act, 2014.

As per NAB’s investigation, Fawad, stated to be a close aide to Sharif brothers being secretary implementation to the then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in 2013 misused his authority. He called PLDC CEO Tahir Khursheed and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Project Director Ali Moazzam in his office and directed both to cancel the contract with M/s Ch Latif & Sons.