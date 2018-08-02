Commanders take their hats off to nation

RAWALPINDI: The corps commanders on Wednesday thanked the brave people of Pakistan for their participation in the general election and their wholehearted support to the armed forces in holding the electoral exercise in a peaceful manner.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 212nd Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here, says the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The conference observed with satisfaction that the armed forces had performed their election duty as per the mandate entrusted to them in the Constitution. The commanders also appreciated the efforts of Army Election Support Centre (AESC) and field formations for assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the exercise.

The commanders paid tributes to all the martyrs who sacrificed their blood during the process. They also expressed their deepest sense of gratitude for those injured in the exercise. The commanders also reviewed the geo-strategic environment, regional peace and internal security situation.

General Bajwa directed the commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy. “The forum expressed satisfaction over progress in military level engagements with Afghanistan for regional peace, especially through the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS),” the ISPR said.

Over 371,000 troops performed their security duty during the general election and printing and transportation of ballot papers. The armed forces’ personnel deputed on the election duty also earned praise from the local and international observers for their professionalism and impartiality.

The Pakistan Army also established an Army Election Support Cell headed by a three-star general to assist and monitor the whole activity. This was the highest-ever deployment of armed forces in the country’s history on eve of general elections.

Five army personnel were martyred on the Election Day when their vehicle met an accident during transportation of polling material in the NA-12 constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.