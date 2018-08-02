Pak women to play in Asian netball event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team will feature in the Asian Women Netball Championship 2018 scheduled to be held in Singapore from September 1 to 8.

Talking to the APP, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Vice-President Usama Qadri said that 22 women players have been called up for one-month training camp to be established at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Center in Karachi for preparation of Asian championship.

“A total of 13 teams will take part in the championship including Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Maldives, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Singapore,” he said.

Responding to a question, Usama said that selection of the players was made purely on merit through open trials. “62 women players from all over the country took part in the 2-day open trials which were held in Karachi last month.”

“The team was selected by PNF’s selection committee headed by Touqeer Ahmed and members Ajazul Haq, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Shazia Yousaf and Anwar Ahmed,” he added.

Players list: Quratul Ain, Anum Salam, Nayab Razia, Kashia Asif, Sumbal Zehra,Yusra Shoaib, Shabana Moin, Sakina Shabbir, Hina Rafique, Asma Akram, Bisma Afzar, Sonia Shah, Duha, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya, Yumna Sultani, Ghania, Kiran, Insia Fazal, Hamna, Hafsa and Asmant. The coaches who will impart training to the women players include Shazia Yousaf and Anwaar Ahmed.