Air Chief Mujahid elected PSF president

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was unanimously elected the president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) during the 45th Annual General Meeting of the PSF at Air Headquarters in Islamabad Wednesday, says a press release.

Besides squash legends Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman, representatives of provincial squash associations, affiliated members of Pakistan Sports Board were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the General Council members, Mujahid thanked them for their participation and offered whole-hearted support of the PAF as well as the PSF for the promotion of squash in the country.

While showing his satisfaction over the revival of international squash in Pakistan, Mujahid said that concerted efforts were needed by the provincial squash associations and other members of the PSF for expansion of the game.

He also urged the players to focus on their game and further improve their physical and mental strengths.

Besides assuring financial and administrative support by PAF, he asked the member associations to generate their own resources to meet the challenging tasks through an improved system.

The PSF chief directed the member associations to increase the pool of players and also ensure age verification at association level.

Air chief also emphasised that the PSF would continue sponsoring men and women players at international events.

He stressed the need to conduct open trials for all age categories and conduct league matches to generate healthy competition among the players.

Meanwhile, performance evaluation of the provincial associations for year 2017 was also carried out by the general council.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association was awarded the winner’s trophy for Pride of Performance; whereas Punjab Squash Association stood second.