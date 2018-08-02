Pak-India blind cricket series likely in Nov

ISLAMABAD: The Indian blind cricket team is likely to tour Pakistan in November this year for a bilateral series.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council chairman Syed Sultan Shah said: “I had a meeting with my Indian counterpart Mahantesh G.K in Dubai during the Blind Cricket World Cup earlier this year in which we had reached an agreement that the Indian team will tour Pakistan in November for a series.”

“Mahantesh assured us that Indian team would tour Pakistan this year. We had given August 31 deadline to Indian Blind Cricket Council (IBCC) to confirm PBCC regarding their tour to Pakistan,” he said.

The PBCC chief added

that due to some reasons if India fail to tour Pakistan than we will play a series against England in the UAE in November.

“Prior to this Indian team had toured Pakistan in 2004, 2011 and 2014,” he said, adding that Pakistan will not be participating in any of the Indian blind cricket events if their team fails to tour Pakistan.

Moreover, he said that central contracts of the players will be announced on August 10.

“A total of 17 players will be awarded central contracts in three categories including B-1, B-2 and B-3,” he said.