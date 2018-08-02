South Korea’s temperature hits all-time high

SEOUL: Temperature in South Korea hit an all-time high Wednesday on the rising scorching heat wave in the middle of summer, the weather services agency said.The mercury touched 40.7 degrees Celsius in Hongcheon, a town in the country’s north eastern province of Gangwon, in midday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).It was the highest ever recorded across the country since the KMA started compiling the data in 1907.