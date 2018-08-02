Albilal victorious in Yasin Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Albilal Club marched into the second round f 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Bostan Gymkhana by 7 wickets at the Township Albilal Ground. Rao Khayam Abbas and Kashif received the man of the match award jointly from chief guest Ch M Ishtiaq. Scores: Bostan Gymkhana 116 all out in 19.4 overs (Sameer Khan 52, Adnan Rehmani 19, Abdul Majid 12, Kashif 4/12, Shafqat 3/21). Albilal Club 117/3 in 10.2 overs (Rao Khayam Abbas 77, Talha Ijaz 14, Arshman Butt 10*, Ali Riaz 2/41).
