Thu August 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Albilal victorious in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Albilal Club marched into the second round f 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Bostan Gymkhana by 7 wickets at the Township Albilal Ground. Rao Khayam Abbas and Kashif received the man of the match award jointly from chief guest Ch M Ishtiaq. Scores: Bostan Gymkhana 116 all out in 19.4 overs (Sameer Khan 52, Adnan Rehmani 19, Abdul Majid 12, Kashif 4/12, Shafqat 3/21). Albilal Club 117/3 in 10.2 overs (Rao Khayam Abbas 77, Talha Ijaz 14, Arshman Butt 10*, Ali Riaz 2/41).

