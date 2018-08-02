Thu August 02, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
August 2, 2018

CSA pen four-year MoU with SACA

CAPE TOWN: CSA have signed a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA), which deals with the benefits and conditions of employment for all professional cricketers in South Africa.

The MOU involves three separate agreements: the first is the Main Agreement, which deals with regulating player contracts and similar issues; the second is the Commercial Rights Agreement, which seeks to regulate the use of player commercial rights; and the third is the Recognition Agreement, which will deal with the ongoing relationship between CSA and SACA.

