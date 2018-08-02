Thu August 02, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 2, 2018

Pussy Riot members freed over WC protest

MOSCOW: Russian police unexpectedly released Pussy Riot punk group members early Wednesday while they still face charges for invading the pitch at the World Cup football final in Moscow last month, the activists said.

Four members of the group had spent a night in police custody and a day awaiting a court hearing in Moscow only for a judge to refuse to hear the case over technicalities. Police then took them back to a station and released them shortly after midnight, one of the members, Pyotr Verzilov, wrote on Twitter. Pussy Riot activists have faced a bewildering array of legal actions after they briefly invaded the pitch during the World Cup final on July 15 in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium dressed as police, in what they later called a political protest.

