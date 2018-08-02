Thu August 02, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 2, 2018

Digne seeks to reignite career

LONDON: France defender Lucas Digne says he is excited by the challenge of playing in the Premier League after he signed for Everton for a reported A£19million ($25million, 21million euros) from Barcelona on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old left-back, capped 21 times and who was on standby for the World Cup squad, signed a five-year deal with the club, which outlayed A£40million on Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford last week. Digne, who failed to gain a regular first team place at Barcelona after moving from Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive loan period at AS Roma, will likely replace veteran Leighton Baines as the first choice left-back.

Digne, who amongst several winners medals has accrued two French league titles with PSG including a clean sweep of the domestic trophies in the 2014/15 campaign and the 2017/18 domestic double with Barcelona, said he brought to Everton the experience of playing with some of the best players in the world. “I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona,” said Digne, who was a member of the France squad that won the World U-20 title in 2013.

