Digne seeks to reignite career

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: France defender Lucas Digne says he is excited by the challenge of playing in the Premier League after he signed for Everton for a reported A£19million ($25million, 21million euros) from Barcelona on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old left-back, capped 21 times and who was on standby for the World Cup squad, signed a five-year deal with the club, which outlayed A£40million on Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford last week. Digne, who failed to gain a regular first team place at Barcelona after moving from Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive loan period at AS Roma, will likely replace veteran Leighton Baines as the first choice left-back.
Digne, who amongst several winners medals has accrued two French league titles with PSG including a clean sweep of the domestic trophies in the 2014/15 campaign and the 2017/18 domestic double with Barcelona, said he brought to Everton the experience of playing with some of the best players in the world. “I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona,” said Digne, who was a member of the France squad that won the World U-20 title in 2013.
LONDON: France defender Lucas Digne says he is excited by the challenge of playing in the Premier League after he signed for Everton for a reported A£19million ($25million, 21million euros) from Barcelona on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old left-back, capped 21 times and who was on standby for the World Cup squad, signed a five-year deal with the club, which outlayed A£40million on Brazilian forward Richarlison from Watford last week. Digne, who failed to gain a regular first team place at Barcelona after moving from Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive loan period at AS Roma, will likely replace veteran Leighton Baines as the first choice left-back.
Digne, who amongst several winners medals has accrued two French league titles with PSG including a clean sweep of the domestic trophies in the 2014/15 campaign and the 2017/18 domestic double with Barcelona, said he brought to Everton the experience of playing with some of the best players in the world. “I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona,” said Digne, who was a member of the France squad that won the World U-20 title in 2013.
Comments