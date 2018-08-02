Pak weightlifter to feature in Youth Olympics

KARACHI: International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has allocated a universality place to Pakistan in Youth Olympic Games which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, later this year, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to inform that IWF has allocated a universality place to Pakistan in Youth Olympic Games 2018. Therefore Pakistan will be sending a young weightlifter to these Games,” POA said.

The POA chief Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has congratulated Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on this great achievement. “We are confident that PWF shall keep its tremendous work for the promotion and development of weightlifting in Pakistan,” POA said.